Chicago St. Patrick dismantles Chicago Kennedy 82-45

Chicago St. Patrick left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago Kennedy from start to finish for an 82-45 victory on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Niles Notre Dame College Prep and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Muchin on January 20 at Chicago Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
