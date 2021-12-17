 Skip to main content
Chicago St. Patrick denies Niles Notre Dame College Prep's challenge 47-33

Chicago St. Patrick notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Niles Notre Dame College Prep 47-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 11, Niles Notre Dame College Prep faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Chicago St Patrick took on La Grange Park Nazareth on December 10 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. For more, click here.

Chicago St. Patrick opened a tight 23-19 gap over Niles Notre Dame College Prep at the half.

