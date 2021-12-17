Chicago St. Patrick denies Niles Notre Dame College Prep's challenge 47-33

Chicago St. Patrick notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Niles Notre Dame College Prep 47-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 11, Niles Notre Dame College Prep faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Chicago St Patrick took on La Grange Park Nazareth on December 10 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. For more, click here.
Chicago St. Patrick opened a tight 23-19 gap over Niles Notre Dame College Prep at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.