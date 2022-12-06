Chicago St. Patrick denies Joliet Catholic's challenge 62-51

Chicago St. Patrick called "game" in the waning moments of a 62-51 defeat of Joliet Catholic at Chicago St. Patrick High on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago St Patrick and Joliet Catholic squared off with January 5, 2022 at Joliet Catholic Academy last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.