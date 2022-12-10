 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago St. Patrick collects victory over Wilmette Loyola 54-44

Chicago St. Patrick stretched out and finally snapped Wilmette Loyola to earn a 54-44 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 10.

Last season, Wilmette Loyola and Chicago St Patrick faced off on January 8, 2022 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 5, Wilmette Loyola squared off with Chicago Bulls College Prep in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

