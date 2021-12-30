 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago St. Patrick claims gritty victory against Tinley Park 67-60

  • 0

Chicago St. Patrick upended Tinley Park for a narrow 67-60 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.

The Titans started on steady ground by forging a 15-11 lead over the Shamrocks at the end of the first quarter.

Tinley Park took a 30-20 lead over Chicago St. Patrick heading to halftime locker room.

The Shamrocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-35 lead over the Titans.

The Shamrocks fended off the Titans' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Recently on December 17 , Chicago St Patrick squared up on Niles Notre Dame College Prep in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News