Chicago St. Patrick claims gritty victory against Tinley Park 67-60

Chicago St. Patrick upended Tinley Park for a narrow 67-60 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.
The Titans started on steady ground by forging a 15-11 lead over the Shamrocks at the end of the first quarter.
Tinley Park took a 30-20 lead over Chicago St. Patrick heading to halftime locker room.
The Shamrocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-35 lead over the Titans.
The Shamrocks fended off the Titans' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
