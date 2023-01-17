 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago St. Patrick casts spell on La Grange Park Nazareth 58-54

  • 0

Yes, Chicago St. Patrick looked relaxed while edging La Grange Park Nazareth, but no autographs please after its 58-54 victory on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, La Grange Park Nazareth and Chicago St Patrick squared off with December 10, 2021 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago St Patrick took on Mundelein Carmel on January 10 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News