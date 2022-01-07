Chicago St. Patrick blitzes Woodstock Marian Central Catholic in convincing fashion 62-23

Chicago St. Patrick's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Woodstock Marian Central Catholic 62-23 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.
The first quarter gave the Shamrocks a 15-6 lead over the Hurricanes.
The Shamrocks' shooting pulled ahead to a 37-12 lead over the Hurricanes at the half.
