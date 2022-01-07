Chicago St. Patrick blitzes Woodstock Marian Central Catholic in convincing fashion 62-23

Chicago St. Patrick's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Woodstock Marian Central Catholic 62-23 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.

The first quarter gave the Shamrocks a 15-6 lead over the Hurricanes.

The Shamrocks' shooting pulled ahead to a 37-12 lead over the Hurricanes at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.