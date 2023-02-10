Chicago St. Ignatius could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Mt. Carmel in a 48-46 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

The last time Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Mt Carmel played in a 75-58 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 4, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park . For results, click here. Chicago Mt Carmel took on Franklin on February 4 at Franklin High School. For more, click here.

