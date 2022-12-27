Chicago St. Ignatius snatches victory over Naperville North 49-40

Chicago St. Ignatius showed its poise to outlast a game Naperville North squad for a 49-40 victory on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Naperville North took on Chicago Marist on December 17 at Naperville North High School. For more, click here.
