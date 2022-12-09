Chicago St. Ignatius snatches victory over Chicago Leo 48-42

Chicago St. Ignatius poked just enough holes in Chicago Leo's defense to garner a taut, 48-42 victory on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Leo and Chicago St. Ignatius faced off on December 3, 2021 at Chicago Leo High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Washington Gonzaga on December 3 at Washington Gonzaga High School. For more, click here.
