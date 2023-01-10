Chicago St. Ignatius hustles by Lombard Montini 75-58

Chicago St. Ignatius tipped and eventually toppled Lombard Montini 75-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago St. Ignatius and Lombard Montini played in a 61-45 game on February 11, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on December 30, Chicago St. Ignatius squared off with Bolingbrook in a basketball game. For results, click here.
