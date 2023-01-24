Chicago St. Ignatius handles stress test to best Aurora Marmion 65-59

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago St. Ignatius did just enough to beat Aurora Marmion 65-59 in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
