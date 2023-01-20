Chicago St. Ignatius gallops past Chicago Christ the King 45-34

Chicago St. Ignatius knocked off Chicago Christ the King 45-34 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Normal West and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Wilmette Loyola on January 13 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. Click here for a recap.
