Chicago St. Ignatius drums Chicago Providence St. Mel with resounding beat 77-32

Chicago St. Ignatius ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago Providence St. Mel 77-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Providence St Mel faced off on February 4, 2022 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Washington Gonzaga on December 3 at Washington Gonzaga High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
