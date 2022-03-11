Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep overcomes Chicago Simeon in competitive affair 61-59

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago Simeon 61-59 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on March 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
