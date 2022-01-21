Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep hustles by Wilmette Loyola in victory 37-24

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep put together a victorious gameplan to stop Wilmette Loyola 37-24 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago De La Salle on January 14 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For a full recap, click here.
