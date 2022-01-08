Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep hustles by Bolingbrook in victory 56-46

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep charged Bolingbrook and collected a 56-46 victory at Bolingbrook High on January 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep registered a 35-17 advantage at half over Bolingbrook.
Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep withstood Bolingbrook's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
Recently on December 30 , Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep squared up on Lombard Montini in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.