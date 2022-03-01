Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep designs winning blueprint on Oak Park Fenwick 62-45

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep tipped and eventually toppled Oak Park Fenwick 62-45 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on March 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 23, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Chicago Foreman and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Mt Carmel on February 15 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. Click here for a recap
