Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep collects victory over Chicago De La Salle 69-58

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep handed Chicago De La Salle a tough 69-58 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 25, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago Schurz on February 25 at Chicago De La Salle. For more, click here.
