Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep claims gritty victory against Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-41

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-41 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Wolfpack a 9-6 lead over the Rams.
The Wolfpack's offense jumped to an 18-17 lead over the Rams at halftime.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 24-24 draw, which were all the Wolfpack needed.
