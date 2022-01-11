 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep claims gritty victory against Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-41

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-41 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 30 , Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep squared up on Lombard Montini in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Wolfpack a 9-6 lead over the Rams.

The Wolfpack's offense jumped to an 18-17 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 24-24 draw, which were all the Wolfpack needed.

