Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep buries Chicago St. Francis de Sales under avalanche of points 79-23

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's river of points eventually washed away Chicago St. Francis de Sales in a 79-23 offensive cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball action on February 9.
In recent action on February 5, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Orland Park Sandburg on January 29 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.