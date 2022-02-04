Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep buries Chicago Providence St. Mel under avalanche of points 69-42

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep turned out the lights on Chicago Providence St. Mel 69-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against La Grange Park Nazareth and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Aurora Marmion on January 25 at Aurora Marmion Academy. For a full recap, click here.
