Chicago St. Ignatius claims gritty victory against Oak Park Fenwick 51-43

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chicago St. Ignatius defeated Oak Park Fenwick 51-43 on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius and Oak Park Fenwick squared off with March 1, 2022 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 10, Chicago St. Ignatius squared off with Riverside Brookfield in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.