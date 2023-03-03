Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago St. Ignatius did just enough to beat Oak Park Fenwick 50-43 on March 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius and Oak Park Fenwick squared off with March 1, 2022 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep last season.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Payton. Chicago St. Ignatius took on Chicago Perspectives Math & Science on Feb. 24 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.

