Chicago St. Ignatius ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 69-35 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago St Rita . For results, click here. Chicago Perspectives Math & Science took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on Feb. 11 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. For more, click here.

