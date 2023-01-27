Chicago St. Francis de Sales wins tense tussle with Chicago Providence St. Mel 53-46

The cardiac kids of Chicago St. Francis de Sales unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Providence St. Mel 53-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Chicago Wells and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Evergreen Park on January 21 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. For results, click here.
