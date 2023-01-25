Chicago St. Francis de Sales smashes through Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 70-31

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago St. Francis de Sales' 70-31 throttling of Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago St Francis de Sales faced off against Evergreen Park and Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park took on Chicago Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter on January 11 at Chicago Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter High School. For results, click here.
