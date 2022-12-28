Chicago St. Francis de Sales secures a win over Chicago ICS-Longwood 51-35

Chicago St. Francis de Sales collected a solid win over Chicago ICS-Longwood in a 51-35 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 15, Chicago ICS-Longwood faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Homewood-Flossmoor on December 19 at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.