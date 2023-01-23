Chicago St. Francis de Sales overpowers Chicago G. Washington in thorough fashion 50-27

Chicago St. Francis de Sales unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago G. Washington 50-27 Monday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago G. Washington and Chicago St Francis de Sales faced off on February 16, 2022 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Military and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Orland Park Sandburg on January 18 at Orland Park Sandburg High School. Click here for a recap.
