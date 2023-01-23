 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago St. Francis de Sales overpowers Chicago G. Washington in thorough fashion 50-27

  • 0

Chicago St. Francis de Sales unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago G. Washington 50-27 Monday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Chicago G. Washington and Chicago St Francis de Sales faced off on February 16, 2022 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Military and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Orland Park Sandburg on January 18 at Orland Park Sandburg High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News