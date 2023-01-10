Chicago St. Francis de Sales outduels Chicago Leo in competitive clash 67-55

Chicago St. Francis de Sales handed Chicago Leo a tough 67-55 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time Chicago Leo and Chicago St Francis de Sales played in a 104-15 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Leo faced off against Palos Hills Stagg and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Gary Thea Bowman on January 2 at Gary Thea Bowman Academy. Click here for a recap.
