Chicago St. Francis de Sales found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood 45-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago St Francis de Sales faced off against Crete-Monee . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on Feb. 16 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.