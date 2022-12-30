Chicago St. Francis de Sales claims close encounter of the winning kind over Midlothian Bremen 56-52

Chicago St. Francis de Sales finally found a way to top Midlothian Bremen 56-52 in Illinois boys basketball on December 30.
In recent action on December 19, Midlothian Bremen faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Homewood-Flossmoor on December 19 at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
