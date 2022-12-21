 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago South Shore overpowers Chicago Perspectives Math & Science in thorough fashion 63-23

Chicago South Shore handled Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 63-23 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 21.

In recent action on December 16, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago South Shore took on Chicago Fenger on December 13 at Chicago Fenger Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

