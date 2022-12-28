Chicago South Shore knocks off Chicago UC Woodlawn 60-54

Chicago South Shore walked the high-wire before edging Chicago UC Woodlawn 60-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago South Shore faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago UC Woodlawn took on Chicago Little Village on December 20 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. For more, click here.
