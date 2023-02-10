It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago South Shore wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 62-60 over Chicago Legal Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

In recent action on January 30, Chicago Legal Prep faced off against Blue Island Eisenhower . For more, click here. Chicago South Shore took on Chicago Kennedy on January 28 at Chicago Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap.

