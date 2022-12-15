Chicago Solorio smashes through Chicago Kelly 52-26

Chicago Solorio flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Kelly 52-26 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 15.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago Englewood Excel and Chicago Solorio took on Chicago Hector Garcia Charter on December 6 at Chicago Hector Garcia Charter High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.