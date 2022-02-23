 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Solorio records sound decision over Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 61-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Solorio wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 61-52 over Chicago Perspectives Math & Science in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

In recent action on February 17, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Solorio took on Chicago Clemente on February 15 at Chicago Solorio Academy High School. Click here for a recap

