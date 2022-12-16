Chicago Simeon's convoy passes Little Rock Central 72-54

Chicago Simeon knocked off Little Rock Central 72-54 on December 16 in Arkansas boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 10, Chicago Simeon squared off with Henderson Coronado in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
