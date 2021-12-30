Chicago Simeon utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Winnetka New Trier 69-66

 Skip to main content
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Chicago Simeon could edge Winnetka New Trier 69-66 on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Trevians took a 26-25 lead over the Wolverines heading to halftime locker room.

Recently on December 17 , Chicago Simeon squared up on North St. Paul in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

