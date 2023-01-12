Chicago Simeon takes a toll on Chicago Hyde Park 68-50

Chicago Simeon dumped Chicago Hyde Park 68-50 on January 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Simeon and Chicago Hyde Park faced off on March 4, 2022 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Skokie Niles North and Chicago Simeon took on Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter on January 7 at Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter High School. For more, click here.
