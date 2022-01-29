 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Simeon survives taut tilt with Chicago Morgan Park 64-57

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Simeon wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 64-57 over Chicago Morgan Park for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 29.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on January 25 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. Click here for a recap

