Chicago Simeon found extra energy in the extra period to take down Chicago Kenwood 72-64 at Chicago Simeon Academy on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Simeon and Chicago Kenwood played in a 85-79 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 4, Chicago Simeon faced off against St. Louis Vashon . Click here for a recap. Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Lane Tech on February 3 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For a full recap, click here.

