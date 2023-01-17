Chicago Simeon soars over Chicago ICS-Longwood 81-40

Chicago Simeon dismissed Chicago ICS-Longwood by an 81-40 count in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Chicago Simeon and Chicago ICS-Longwood played in a 80-46 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Morgan Park on January 12 at Chicago ICS-Longwood. Click here for a recap.
