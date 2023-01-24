Chicago Simeon smashes through Chicago Brooks 82-36

Chicago Simeon controlled the action to earn an impressive 82-36 win against Chicago Brooks in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Chicago Simeon opened with a 10-2 advantage over Chicago Brooks through the first quarter.
The Wolverines registered a 41-25 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Chicago Simeon charged to a 62-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolverines held on with a 20-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.
