Chicago Simeon smashes through Chicago Brooks 82-36

Chicago Simeon controlled the action to earn an impressive 82-36 win against Chicago Brooks in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Simeon opened with a 10-2 advantage over Chicago Brooks through the first quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 41-25 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Chicago Simeon charged to a 62-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 20-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

