Chicago Simeon severs Chicago Brooks College Prep's hopes 71-54

Chicago Simeon put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Brooks College Prep 71-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Corliss on January 20 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.