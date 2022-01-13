Chicago Simeon pulls python act on Chicago Hyde Park 79-49

Chicago Simeon handled Chicago Hyde Park 79-49 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Bogan and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Vocational on January 8 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For more, click here.
