Chicago Simeon produces precision performance against Chicago Phillips 66-44

Chicago Phillips got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Simeon, which slammed the door 66-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Simeon and Chicago Phillips faced off on December 9, 2021 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For more, click here.
