Chicago Simeon finally found a way to top Burbank St. Laurence 50-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Chicago Simeon and Burbank St Laurence faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Burbank St Laurence High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Solorio . For results, click here. Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Johnson College Prep on Feb. 22 at Burbank St Laurence High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.