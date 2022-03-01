Chicago Simeon mauls La Grange Park Nazareth in strong showing 69-39

Chicago Simeon handled La Grange Park Nazareth 69-39 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 1.
In recent action on February 23, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Kennedy and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Chicago Vocational on February 23 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. Click here for a recap
