Chicago Simeon mauls La Grange Park Nazareth in strong showing 69-39

Chicago Simeon handled La Grange Park Nazareth 69-39 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 1.

In recent action on February 23, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Kennedy and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Chicago Vocational on February 23 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

