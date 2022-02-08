Chicago Simeon explodes on Chicago Morgan Park 66-37

Chicago Simeon's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Morgan Park during a 66-37 blowout in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
Chicago Simeon's offense stomped on to a 37-17 lead over Chicago Morgan Park at the half.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Ag Science and Chicago Morgan Park took on Chicago Bogan on February 3 at Chicago Bogan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
